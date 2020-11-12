A child has contracted the flu, marking Delaware's first laboratory-confirmed case this season.
The Division of Public Health said the child is under the age of 5 and from Kent County.
The state's first case comes about a month later than last year's first confirmed case, which was also in a child.
DPH Director Dr. Karryl Rattay stressed that with the increase in COVID-19 cases, it's more important now than ever to get your flu vaccine.
"The flu vaccine won’t prevent COVID-19, but it is effective at preventing the flu. The flu vaccine decreases the number of people who need to be treated for the flu," she said. "This means more health care supplies, resources, and professionals will be available on the front lines to fight the pandemic. By eliminating the need to visit your provider’s office or be hospitalized for the flu, you help lower the risk of workers on the front lines getting sick.”
The flu and COVID-19 have many similar symptoms. They include fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue (tiredness), sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, and headaches.
Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19 that are different from flu include a change in or loss of taste or smell. If you are sick, the best thing to do is call your health care provider to see if you should get tested for COVID-19 or come in for a visit.
The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone over 6 months of age. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to protect you from the flu virus.
A flu clinic schedule can be found by clicking here. Flu vaccines also are offered through physician offices, many pharmacies and some grocery stores. To locate where flu vaccines near you are being offered, Google "CDC flu finder" and enter a zip code.
Additionally, Delawareans can prevent flu spread by taking the same measures they're taking against COVID-19 by washing hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, wearing a face covering when in public when in public, maintaining 6 feet of space between others, especially those who reside outside of your own home, and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
For more information about the flu and where to get vaccinated, visit flu.delaware.gov or call 1.800.282.8672.