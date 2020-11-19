The Capital School District said that members of two of its school communities have received positive COVID results in the past few days.
Two staff members at Kent County Community School's main site, who the district said had contact with students, tested positive. The district reports those staffers were following COVID protocols, and that families and staff who might have come in contact were contacted and encouraged to monitor for COVID symptoms.
KCCS main site will return to remote learning through December 2. All other KCCS programs will remain at their current learning plan stage.
In addition, a staff member at Dover High School also tested positive. Again, public health officials have reached out to those who may have had contact with the unspecified staffer.
Dover High School is still in remote-only learning.