Delaware State Police are investigating a Kent County crash that killed one driver and critically injured another.
A minivan was traveling northbound on the part of State Route 1 known as Bay Road near Trap Shooters Road in Magnolia around 7:25 p.m. Friday, and at the same time, an SUV was traveling southbound in the same location, police said.
The minivan ran off the road, into the grass median and into the southbound lanes, where it hit the SUV and both vehicles burst into flames.
A Good Samaritan was able to pull the driver and passenger out of the SUV.
The minivan's driver was pronounced dead at the scene--the driver of the SUV is hospitalized in critical condition, his passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and one of two dogs riding in the SUV was killed.
Troop 3's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and anyone with information can call Master Corporal W. Booth at 302.698.8451.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.