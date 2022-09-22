Kent County Gets New Family Courthouse

The Kent County Family Court courthouse is being replaced, with safety and security at the forefront of plans.
In Dover on Thursday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new courthouse at the corner of S. Governors Ave and Water Street, a mere block away from the old existing Kent County Courthouse that was built in 1989.
Various public figures, including Gov. John Carney, Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Family Court Chief Judge Michael K. Newell amongst others were present for the ceremony.
“The new Kent County Family Court courthouse and its sister Georgetown Family Court building are critical investments in the Delaware Judicial Branch. These facilities will make court proceedings safer and more efficient,” Chief Justice Seitz said.
Budgeted at $117.7 million, the new courthouse will have 107,000 square feet, have at least eight courtrooms of 1,400 to 1,800 square feet each. Comparatively, the existing courthouse is only 35,000 square feet, with two fewer courtrooms that are around 600 square feet each.
“State workers in each branch of government work hard every day, and they deserve to work in facilities where they can do their jobs well,” said Governor Carney. “The Family Court does incredibly difficult, but important work for our state. That’s why we’ve made it a priority to include in our budget funding for a secure and modern Kent County Family Courthouse."
The new building is projected to be complete in late 2025.