A Clayton man is being charged with first-degree assault after a stabbing outside a home in Clayton.
State police say it happened just after 9 o'clock Friday night.
Troopers say Cody Bowers, 27, got into an argument with another man after Bowers rode his dirt bike on and around the victim's property.
A verbal argument turned physical when Bowers was knocked off his bike. That's when police say Bowers stabbed the victim three times.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers later arrested Bowers at his home. In addition to assault, Bowers was charged with a felony count of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and 3rd-degree criminal trespass.
Bowers was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to the Sussex County Correctional Institution on $30,100 cash bond.