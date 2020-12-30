A Kent County is Delaware's first flu death of the year.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said the 56-year-old man was hospitalized with influenza B and died last week. He also suffered from underlying health conditions, health officials said.
The first case of flu in the state was in a child under the age of 5, also from Kent County, announced in mid-November.
There have only been five laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu this season, but the real number of cases statewide is believed to be much higher, according to DPH, since many do not seek treatment. Other cases are diagnosed through rapid flu test kits at a doctor's office that aren't processed in the state lab.
“This tragedy reminds us that while we are diligently fighting COVID-19, we cannot forget about influenza as it also can be extremely dangerous and deadly, particularly to individuals who already have weakened immune systems,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a prepared statement. “We are keeping this person’s family in our thoughts as well as everyone battling illness in this difficult time. We encourage Delawareans to get their flu vaccines if they have not done so already and to make sure everyone in their family gets theirs, too. The vaccine will lessen your likelihood of getting the flu and can lower the severity of your symptoms if you catch it. You should also take antiviral medicines if your primary care provider prescribes them.”
Flu symptoms are similar to COVID-19 symptoms. If you experience either, you're asked to stay home, practice social distancing, wear a face covering if you must go out in public, and wash your hands frequently.