Three more Kent County school districts have created a split decision after Delaware's school reopening criteria went into the red stage in the county this past week.
Hours after Capital School District announced they will send their hybrid-learning Pre-K to 4th grade students back to remote-only until January 4, two other districts have weighed in.
Caesar Rodney announced at a school board workshop Monday that they will go virtual for one week beginning Wednesday, December 2, 2020 through the 9th. The district has been bringing in students on a Thursday-Friday, Monday-Tuesday cycle, so that will allow for one complete rotation, along with two asynchronous Wednesdays.
The district said they will reassess the situation at next Monday's scheduled board workshop.
Polytech went the other way, deciding they will continue on track with hybrid learning.
In a letter to families from Superintendent Dr. Amelia E. Hodges, Hodges acknowledged the move to red, but said the governor's office will be coming out with a statement in the morning.
"The state recommendation has not been and is not to close schools. My understanding that this clarification will be released tomorrow."
She pointed out that Polytech families have the option to go to remote learning at any time but, "we also feel the need to continue as much in-person learning as possible in order to support our student's social and emotional needs, their need to access related services, and CTE hands-on instruction."
Governor Carney expanded on Hodges' hint in a post on Twitter.
"For the first time today, county level data on the school reopening dashboard showed Kent County with two red indicators. Guided by experts at Division of Public Health, we continue to advise all districts/charter schools to follow the statewide school reopening gating criteria."
For the first time today, county level data on the school reopening dashboard showed Kent County with two red indicators. Guided by experts at Division of Public Health, we continue to advise all districts/charter schools to follow the statewide school reopening gating criteria.— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) November 30, 2020
Milford High School announced they will go to remote learning on Tuesday, but will make decisions on an extension by Wednesday.
Smyrna School District completed their transition to hybrid at all levels on Monday, as high school students were welcomed into class.
They announced on Sunday that two additional Smyrna High School student athletes tested positive for COVID-19, and were not part of the return-to-school plan, and that team was following DPH protocols on quarantining.
Any decision on Lake Forest's status has not been released publicly.
The issue arose as Kent County's percent positive reached 8.4%, above the 8.0% used for gaiting criteria by the state to close schools, when combined with new cases being above 100 per 100,000 people at 277.1.
The state of Delaware's percent positive is 6.1%, with their new cases rate at 337.7. Notably, daily hospitalizations have nearly doubled in a month to 19.2 per 100,000. If that index reaches 25, that would also close schools based upon the criteria.