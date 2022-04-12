The first flu-related death of the 2021-2022 season was announced by Delaware Division of Public Health officials Tuesday.
According to the DPH, a 54-year-old Kent County woman infected with influenza A who also had underlying health conditions died "in early April."
"This is a sad and stark reminder that the flu is still very much with us and can be deadly," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased. Like many states, Delaware has seen an increase in flu cases recently. The prevention strategies are similar to the ones we encourage people to use with COVID-19."
As of April 2, 2022, there were 1,194 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in Delaware--623 in New Castle County, 210 in Kent County, and 361 in Sussex County.