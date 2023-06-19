(Harrington, DE) -- Construction is officially underway for a new library in Kent County.
State Librarian Dr. Annie Norman was joined by elected officials last week for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Harrington Public Library.
The project is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
$40-million has been set aside for library improvements throughout the state.
“For far too long the Harrington Public Library has been limited by their space. The children and families of the area will soon enjoy a new, purpose-built building,” said Governor Carney. “Delaware’s libraries serve our communities with resources, collaboration, and creativity. The last few years have reinforced the central role libraries play in our communities as hubs for job training, employment searches, and education. I’m glad that we can use these ARPA funds to invest in the communities that need it most. I want to thank the Congressional delegation and the General Assembly for their advocacy and look forward to attending the ribbon-cutting at this site in the future.”
“When we invest in our libraries, we are helping someone find a job, providing a safe place for the community to gather, and giving people access to resources that they wouldn’t normally have,” said Senator Tom Carper. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, Delaware’s libraries are helping educate and connect more people than ever, including right here in Harrington.”
“Libraries have always been social and educational hubs for our communities, and the pandemic only reinforced just how much they ensure Delawareans of all stripes can access the tools needed for success in the 21st century,” said Senator Chris Coons. “Every corner of Delaware deserves a well-maintained library with the latest technology available, and I’m glad to see federal funding coming to the First State to invest in our library system.”
“Libraries provide so much to our communities – from books and internet access to employment services and health care,” said Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. “That’s why I am so proud to have secured funding for our state’s libraries through the transformative American Rescue Plan Act – and am even prouder to see the impact of this funding already at work helping expand and develop these critical spaces for young people, students, families, and seniors across Delaware to continue utilizing.”