A woman has died following a head-on crash in Kent County. According to
Delaware State Police, a man was driving a vehicle in Frederica Sunday afternoon when he decided to cross a double-yellow line and pass multiple vehicles.
Moments later he crossed into the path of an SUV where both vehicles decided to swerve and ended up hitting each other.
Both drivers were critically injured while a 69-year-old female passenger in the SUV didn't survive.
DSP says the driver of that caused the accident faces several charges once he's released from the hospital.