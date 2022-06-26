A Dover man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison after convincing a minor to engage in child pornography.
25-year-old Bruce M. Jarvela, III pled guilty to one count of Enticement of a Minor to Produce Child Pornography on October 18, 2021.
Jarvela used social media to lie about his identity and offer money for sexually explicit videos. Although he never paid, Jarvela received dozens of responses from adult women, but also from girls who were younger than 15.
“Use of technology and social media is ubiquitous among today’s young people. While much good can come from such interconnection, dangerous predators exploit this environment. We are committed to prosecuting unscrupulous adults who victimize children to obtain child pornography. I urge parents and children alike to be wary of sharing information with on-line strangers to avoid falling prey to individuals like the defendant,” said David Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.
Investigators from Homeland Security, the Delaware Child Predator Task Force, and the Caroline County, Maryland Sheriff’s Office were involved in the case.
“Jarvela used social media to exploit and extort young people, even going so far as to threaten those who refused him. With this sentence, Jarvela is off the streets, no longer able to prey on others. HSI is committed to uncovering online predators and, with our partners, we’re working tirelessly to make the internet a safer place for children,” said William S. Walker, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations, Philadelphia.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.