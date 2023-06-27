(Dover, DE) -- A sergeant stationed at Dover Air Force Base is facing child porn charges.
WBOC-TV reports Paul Michael Wilcox was arrested on charged of possession and transportation of child pornography.
The Office of Special Investigation received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in May and began looking into Wilcox's activities.
They say they discovered he had uploaded 28 files containing explicit sexual images of children.
Wilcox, who lives on the base, is being detained pending a trial date.