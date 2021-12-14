Delaware State Police have arrested a man who was caught shoplifting and with the possession of drugs.
It all unfolded around 1 o'clock Sunday afternoon at a Walmart in Dover.
According to police, 37-year-old Jerry Eaton of Felton initially tried to hand over the wrong I-D but they quickly discovered the stunt he was trying to pull.
His vehicle was searched and troopers discovered more than four-grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
That's when the man was arrested and he faces several charges related to this incident.