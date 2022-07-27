An emergency dredging project about to begin in the Murderkill River in Kent County.
State officials plan to remove nearly 52-thosuand cubic yards of sediment from the river.
It will cost the state around two-point-three-million-dollars and the goal is to improve navigation for commercial and recreational boats.
The dredged sand will be used to nourish an eroding shoreline at South Bowers Beach.
The project will begin around August 1st and will continue throughout the month.
“This important state-funded dredging project in the Murderkill River will restore navigability of the channel while bolstering shoreline resiliency in South Bowers,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “It’s a win-win in two critical DNREC areas of responsibility: navigable waterways and infrastructure support. Thanks to our partners – the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the town of Bowers and the South Bowers Volunteer Fire Company – for working with us to bring a much-needed dredging project to fruition.”
According to DNREC, the Murderkill River is a federally-authorized navigation project that requires periodic dredging to maintain the safety and navigable access to the river, critically important to commercial and emergency vessels as well as recreational boating. The river forms the southern boundary of the Town of Bowers – a popular boating area with its docks, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife-owned boat launch and large parking area – before flowing into the Delaware Bay.
U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee, worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure this project could begin.
“After working to secure the necessary federal permits from the Army Corps of Engineers, I’m so glad that this project will now be able to begin and restore the Murderkill River to its full potential,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee.