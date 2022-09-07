Delaware environmental officials say an emergency dredging project in the Murderkill River has been completed ahead of schedule.
The $2.3-million project was necessary to restore navigability in the river.
The dredged material was also used to restore eroding shoreline at South Bowers Beach.
“DNREC’s Waterway Management Program is pleased with the completion and outcome of the Murderkill project, as well as the Delaware City Mooring Basin dredging project, which also was completed near the end of August,” said DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator Jesse Hayden. “We aim to keep momentum going from these two important dredging projects by today publishing a bid opportunity for dredging at White Creek, and as we continue the engineering phase of several other waterway projects to be undertaken by DNREC in the near future.”
DNREC says the contractor, Cottrell Contracting Company, has been working on the project 24/7 and finished six days early, benefiting commercial and emergency vessels, as well as recreational boating.