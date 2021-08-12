A two-alarm fire at the Rent-a-Center in the Rodney Village Shopping Center just south of Dover was an accident, according to fire investigators.
Firefighters from Camden-Wyoming were called to the store around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
The Delaware state fire marshal's office said an electrical failure started the fire.
It took a little more than an hour to bring it under control. The fire was contained to the one store, but neighboring stores suffered smoke and water damage. Total damage was estimated at $50,000.
No one was hurt.