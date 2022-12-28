(Bowers, DE) -- A pair of brothers are asking the public for help in raising a sunken oyster schooner.
The 129-year-old vessel slipped beneath the water the day before Christmas Eve while docked in Delaware Bay.
The Maggie S. Meyers is America's oldest working oyster schooner and has been owned by Captain Frank "Thumper" Eicherly since 1999.
A GoFundMe has been started to raise funds to pull the ship from the water before it sustains any more damage.
It's not clear what caused the old ship to sink.