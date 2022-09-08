15 nonprofits in Kent County are getting grant money from the Delaware Community Foundation to help serve the underprivileged.
$349,000 is being awarded through the Benjamin F. Potter Trust. The trust dated back to 1843 and is one of the oldest continuing trusts of its type in the nation.
The funds are being distributed to:
Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity – $50,000
To assist with expenses related to creating homeownership opportunities for up to four families in downtown Dover.
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing – $34,300
To provide essential equipment and suitable space for the installation of small clinics and for convalescent beds in Kent County for the underserved.
Elizabeth W. Murphey School, Inc. – $25,000
To offer post-foster care housing and to teach job-specific skills needed by area employers, as well as offer direct employment support with eventual employers.
Ronald McDonald House of Delaware – $13,500
To help offset costs to provide housing and support services to children from low- to moderate-income Kent County families.
Harry K Foundation – $13,000
To re-open two food pantries closed due to Covid-19, open 2-3 new food pantries, increase backpack food deliveries to students and identify and address food deserts in Kent County.
Milford Housing Development Corporation – $40,000
To provide critical emergent home repair services at no cost to the homeowner.
First State Community Action Agency – $30,000
To prevent homelessness and disconnection of utility services to lower-income families.
Vision to Learn – $30,000
To provide 731 free vision exams in schools in Kent County.
Boys & Girls Club of Delaware – $25,000
To provide food, clothing, Healthy Kids programming and academic assistance to ensure youth success.
Central Delaware Housing Collaborative – $30,000
To assist women exiting the House of Hope to secure housing and maintenance on all properties where they are transitioning.
Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition – $10,000
To help breast cancer patients in Kent County meet their emergency financial needs.
Caring Hearts Helping Hands, Inc. – $5,000
To sponsor 48-50 children for the Christmas/holiday season.
Green Beret Project – $15,000
To provide food, electricity assistance, and clothing to the youth of Simon Circle in Dover.
The Shepherd Place – $24,000
For operating expenses and homeless residents (men, women and children) for 30-90 days.
Children’s Beach House, Inc. – $4,200
To provide emergency food, clothing, school supplies, transportation and hygiene supplies to children in Children’s Beach House’s Youth Development Program who live in Kent County.