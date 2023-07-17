(Dover, DE) -- A man is behind bars in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Dover.
Police responded to a call on Sussex Avenue last month where they encountered 37-year-old Tyrone Kersey arguing with a woman.
He pushed her down and then reportedly pulled out a gun and a fired a shot at a car where the victim had fled with her one-year-old child.
Kersey allegedly grabbed the woman and child and pulled them out of the vehicle, which is when an officer opened fire.
Kersey was booked into jail after recovering at the hospital.