A popular bridge in Milford is back open this morning after months of repairs.
Traffic is allowed to cross the Mispillion Draw Bridge that was closed after multiple trucks struck the bridge.
Corrosion caused several delays on the construction.
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 10:46 am
