(Felton, DE) -- A second person has died following a crash last weekend in Felton. on US 13 in Felton is being identified.
State police say it happened last Sunday near Killens Pond, when a car lost control, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head-first with a Jeep.
Both vehicles then spun off the road, and Margie Spain, 87, a passenger in the SUV, was killed. State police today announced that the driver of the car that hit Jeep,
Rawan Saleh, 26, died Thursday at an area hospital.