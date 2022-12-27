Agriculture businesses in Delaware's two northernmost counties are eligible for reduced-interest federal loans due to July's drought and heat wave.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is making Economic Injury Disaster Loans available after a drought emergency was declared in seven counties in New Jersey, including Salem and Gloucester.
One of the rules of the loans is that adjacent counties are also eligible, so their Delaware River compatriots of New Castle and Kent meet those terms.
Both farm-related and nonfarm-related businesses are eligible, if they can prove their loss was due to the drought.
They can apply for up to $2 million in loans, with an interest rate of 2.935% for small businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofits, with terms up to 30 years.
They are designed to pay debts, payroll, and other bills, but not replace lost sales or profits.
“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in a statement.
According to the Drought Monitor map provided by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, South Jersey was rated in the "Abnormally Dry" category in early July, before advancing to "Severe Drought" in southeastern Gloucester County in August before relenting.
The area of Sussex County between the Indian River Bridge in Lewes briefly found itself in a "Severe Drought" in early September before eventually getting enough rain to fall out of the categories in early October, but Sussex is not covered by this declaration.
Businesses looking to take advantage of the loan are invited to apply at the SBA's website, with the declaration #17738.