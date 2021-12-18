A Kent County man is charged with setting fire to his girlfriend's house during an argument.
Jesus Goicuria set fire to the house early Friday morning as the couple argued after he was bitten by a dog, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Goicuria's girlfriend was able to put the fire out before the house was significantly damaged, and troopers went to the house when Goicuria called for an ambulance.
Troopers and Fire Marshal's deputies arrested Goicuria at Bayhealth's Milford campus.
He's being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on arson and reckless endangering charges, and additional counts related to the domestic dispute.