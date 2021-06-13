A 74-year-old Camden-Wyoming man is dead after an SUV hit him as he mowed his front lawn.
The victim was mowing along a ditch in his front yard, about 6 feet from Westville Road shortly before 8 PM when the SUV ran off the road onto the grassy shoulder and hit a drain pipe before crossing the victim's driveway and hitting him, Delaware State Police said.
After that, the SUV flipped over, trapping the victim under it.
Paramedics took the man to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The SUV driver, a 59-year-old Camden woman, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Westville Road was closed at the scene for about 3 and a half hours, and investigators are asking anyone who can help them piece together the details of the crash to call Sgt. J. Wheatley at 302.698.8518.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.