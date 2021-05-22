A 22-year-old Kent County man died this week from injuries he suffered in a crash involving his motorcycle and an SUV.
William Thompson was southbound on South DuPont Highway near State Fair Boulevard in Harrington Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into the side of the SUV, Delaware State Police said.
Police said the SUV's driver didn't see Thompson, who was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The impact spun the SUV 180 degrees, and Thompson ended up in the left lane of the highway.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died--the SUV driver, an 81-year-old Diver woman, was flown to Christiana Hospital, where she was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and they're asking anyone with information to call Cpl/3 Joseph Lane at 302.697.4454.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.