Several staff changes are in the works at the Delaware Attorney General's Office.
The Director of the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust since its inception, Mark Denney, is departing for the private sector. Denney spent 16 years with the Department of Justice.
“Mark’s legacy speaks for itself,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “I’ve worked with Mark since I was State Prosecutor. He has always been a widely-respected prosecutor, but we asked the impossible of him when we tapped him to not just lead, but define our newest Division. He answered the call, and did more than flourish: Mark’s leadership at DCRPT cemented him as a giant in Delaware’s legal community. Over the last few years he’s displayed not only the same professionalism, talent for litigation, and keen legal mind that we recognized in the Criminal Division, but a natural leadership ability and tremendous courage in a Division whose job was to police the powerful. He’s helped make Delaware’s civil rights and hate crimes protections the strongest in America. And he has been unapologetic in holding the line for justice and the rule of law, regardless of the defendant’s title or influence. His departure is a real loss for the DOJ that we’ll be hard-pressed to replace — but he has more than earned the next chapter in his career. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his service to our State.”
Jennings also has named a new Chief of Staff. Elmer Setting is a former New Castle County Police Chief, and most recently was Deputy State Court Administrator, overseeing security and operations at the six Delaware Courts.
“I worked closely with Elmer for several years, and he is by far one of the most innovative and conscientious people I’ve met in any field of work — law enforcement or otherwise,” Jennings said. “I’ve been blessed with a phenomenal team since I assumed office, and I’ve been doubly fortunate that the caliber of talent in this office has remained — without exception — sterling through multiple leadership changes. The Delaware Department of Justice is not only Delaware’s biggest and best law firm — its jurisdiction is one of the nation’s strongest and most extensive. In order to function effectively, we need impeccable staff from top to bottom — and we’ve been blessed to consistently attract and promote some of our state’s most talent employees and brightest legal minds.”
Also, a new position in the Department of Justice - Administrator of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - will be filled by Brandi Neal, who comes from the non-profit sector.