Even through a pandemic, Delaware first responders and advocacy groups continued to keep safe those in the most vulnerable of situations.
In light of Domestic Violence Prevention Month, Delaware officials took time Tuesday to recognize the continued outstanding service provided by the First State's assistance and relief programs despite an ongoing global pandemic.
"The year 2020 has been a challenging year on many fronts. It is important that we continue to recognize the heroic efforts...of the first responders, law enforcement, the advocates in the medical community, when responding to domestic violence incidents and assisting victims," said Honorable Michael Newell, Chief Judge of the Family Court for the State of Delaware. "The difficult job has become more difficult and challenging. The advocates that continue to shelter victims have modified their procedures to help victims through the petitioning process--in person, over the phone, and via computer."
Even as organizations, businesses, and facilities began to close in March and remained so throughout the pandemic, filings and procedures continued thanks to collaboration between the Delaware Volunteer Legal Services group, the Delaware Community Legal Aid Society, and the Family Court, Newell said.
"In short, everyone involved came together to ensure that justice, and due process, would continue uninterrupted, and that victims of domestic violence would be afforded legal protection and safety, to the extent possible," he said.
As victims and survivors moved though a multi-tiered system, they were met by extraordinary individuals who put their own health and safety on the line to ensure the protections of all, said Executive Director of the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic violence Sue Ryan.
"Here we are. This has been quite a year," she said. "Even this frightening and deadly pandemic could not deter the DV advocacy community. All of you: First responders; victim services; the court; DV advocates; shelter-based services; therapists; and survivors, rose to this challenge and, with unshakeable commitment, you continue to provide."
Ryan said she couldn't have been more proud of the way the community stepped up.
"Everyone gave more," she said. "What COVID-19 has revealed is simply the depth of your courage and your commitment. Truly, you are the stuff of goodness."