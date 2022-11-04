Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it.
The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
Discover, the Delaware Community Foundation, and the national non-profit "KABOOM!" took it from there. KABOOM! says it's mission is to "end play-space inequity."
“Throughout the community of Southbridge, we hear the echo of youth voices of all ages saying, ‘We need a safe place to be included and we need something to do!’ A recent Southbridge community survey taken by Neighborhood House, and numerous surveys across the community in recent years, have resulted in a reoccurring theme: there are not enough supervised activities in Southbridge and safe places for our youth to be engaged,” Neighborhood House Executive Director Alison Windle said. “Part of our vision for 2022 is to open a pre-school classroom that organically feeds into our school-age program. We needed a playground for this age group. Additionally, and just as important, Neighborhood House families are pleading for somewhere for our kids to play under supervision. Thankfully, our partners at KABOOM!, DISCOVER, and Delaware Community Foundation are making it all possible."
Find more information about safe usage of the playground HERE
“Playgrounds are an iconic part of childhood. They’re not only where kids collect some of their best memories, but also where crucial skills are developed that nurture their physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” KABOOM! CEO Lysa Ratliff said. “KABOOM! is thrilled to work with our partners to bring to life the new playspace at Neighborhood House and ensure that kids in Wilmington have a place designed just for them, where they can play, learn, and unlock their greatest potential.”
“At the Delaware Community Foundation, we believe communities are strongest when all people have the opportunity to thrive,” DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay added. “We are excited to have the opportunity to support a safe, healthy place for children to play.”