"Regardless of a child's socioeconomic background or status, we believe that every child has the right to dream on Christmas morning."
John Robinson is out in the community trying to make sure some of Wilmington's neediest children have presents under the tree.
"The beautiful thing about it is...we're taking care of 75 children and their families, consisting of everything on their wish list being state."
Earlier this week, children's parents arrived at Warner to pick up gifts that where wheeled out to their cars.
Robinson said Harvey, Hanna, & Associates donated food baskets for each family from ShopRite and G. Fedale Roofing & Siding in Wilmington made sure every family took home a case of Chef Boyardee.
"It started off very organically, and it just became infectious as the years went by," he said. "I've never had to solicit one donor. I told them what I was doing, and everybody wanted to jump on-board."
This is the first year Robinson has worked with Warner Elementary. They previously served students at Bayard Elementary School and Pulaski Elementary School, which shuttered its doors last year. It also marks the largest number of students served.
"We really thought we were doing big things when we had 50 kids. We broke a record because previously, we had been averaging 20 to 30 kids. This year we have 75," he said.
He's also in the process of setting up a nonprofit called Our Watch.
"We chose the name Our Watch because, quite frankly, we're not going to have it on our watch, and that's a name that allows us to do other things throughout the year and doesn't sound so seasonal in nature."