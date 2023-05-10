A campaign driven by kids helped to get a bill past one hurdle in the Delaware General Assembly this month.
House Bill 118 would amend the Delaware Code to prohibit smoking in a vehicle if someone under age 18 is also inside. According to Wilbur Elementary School 4th-grade teacher Leanna Vitti, she began trying to make it a civics lesson for students years ago when, after arriving from New York State, she noticed that parents were smoking with their children inside vehicles. Vitti found out that it was permitted in Delaware.
The idea to change the law was presented to lawmakers such as State Senator Nicole Poore, D-New Castle and Representative Kevin Hensley, R-Middletown. Hensley visited the classes, then introduced the bill - and student-witnesses - at a hearing of the House Health and Human Development Committee.
"Delaware has been working tirelessly over the last decade or so to protect our youth from the potential adverse effects of being exposed to tobacco products. This initiative continues to promote that effort," Hensley said.
Vitti said the students conducted their own research and spoke in their own words. Greyson Luongo talked about the adverse health effects of second-hand smoke, pointing out that smokers actually get some protection thanks to a filter.
"Those inhaling second-hand smoke do not have that same filter, so they are actually inhaling more toxins and chemicals," Luongo said.
Zoey Cook, meanwhile, talked about feeling trapped in a vehicle as others puff away.
"I really don't want any more kids to be affected by the dangers of second-hand smoke while being in the car with their parents, or a smoker," Cook said.
"The students were well-spoken. They got a lot of praise from the legislators," Vitti said. They apparently changed one likely "no" vote into a "yes" vote.
The bill also states that a police officer would not be able to pull over a driver if smoking with a minor present is suspected. The measure cleared the committee.
After hearing from the children, Representative Eric Morrison, D-Newark Glasgow, mentioned that his mother was a lifelong smoker, he smoked well into adulthood, and that she smoked with him and his brother in the car. "I know that if this were a law she would have obeyed it because she obeyed the law," Morrison said. "