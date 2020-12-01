DIAA's decision to hold the Cross Country State Championships without spectators has led DNREC to close Killens Pond State Park near Felton on Saturday to the general public.
DIAA had announced that they would hold the event without parents or other spectators, but a question was raised whether the park could keep members of the general public out, which conceivably could have included parents attempting to go against the DIAA's wishes.
Instead, no one except for the teams and workers will be allowed into the park on Saturday, December 5, and it will reopen at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The races will be live streamed by the DIAA. The DIAA will broadcast Division II Girls 10:30 a.m., Division II Boys at noon, Division I Girls 1:30 p.m. and Division I Boys 3 p.m.
DIAA tournament events have been following the gathering limits and restrictions of their host sites.