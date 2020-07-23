After a thorough cleaning and negative novel coronavirus COVID-19 tests, DNREC announced Thursday that Killens Pond State Park's Water Park would reopen Friday.
According to officials, the park would reopen July 24, 2020, after it was closed the previous week when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
After contact tracing was performed by the Division of Public Health, and staff members who had been in contact with the infected employee self-quarantined and tested negative for the virus, other park employees conducted a "deep clean" with spray sanitizer, set for completion Thursday.
The park will host two sessions per day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and close Wednesdays and Thursdays. Capacity will be restricted to 30%, and a reservation must be made online prior to visiting the park.
Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the park, while in line, in concession areas and restrooms, and when social distancing is impossible. They may be removed in the water at any time, and on pool decks unless social distancing is unable to be maintained. Cotton masks are not permitted as they can make it difficult to breathe when wet.
Bathrooms and slide handrails will be sanitized every hour, and all other touch points will be sanitized between sessions.