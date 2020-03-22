drugstoredunce.jpg

Map courtesy Delaware State Police

 Austin, Michael A (DSP)

A knife-wielding man who held up a drugstore in the Chestnut Run Shopping Center Saturday night is still at large.

The suspect hit the Walgreen's around 8:45, demanding that a clerk open the register and give him cash, Delaware State Police said.

The robber, described as light-skinned, 18 to 30 years old, 5-10 to 6-1 with a thin build and wearing a light-colored hoodie, took off on foot.

Anyone with information can call  the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302.365.8566.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com