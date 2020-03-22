A knife-wielding man who held up a drugstore in the Chestnut Run Shopping Center Saturday night is still at large.
The suspect hit the Walgreen's around 8:45, demanding that a clerk open the register and give him cash, Delaware State Police said.
The robber, described as light-skinned, 18 to 30 years old, 5-10 to 6-1 with a thin build and wearing a light-colored hoodie, took off on foot.
Anyone with information can call the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302.365.8566.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com