A 45-year-old New Castle man is behind bars on a slew of charges after a Friday night incident at a Wawa store.
Troopers were sent to the Wawa on East Commons Boulevard at about 8:40 for a report that Murray Fleming was chasing a 37-year-old female acquaintance around the store with a knife and threatening to kill her, Delaware State Police said.
A female Wawa employee told the victim to lock herself in the store's office to get away from Fleming, and the victim did, but then Fleming put his knife to the worker's throat and ordered her to unlock the office door.
A man who'd entered the store and seen Fleming threatening the first victim intervened, hitting Fleming with a display stand, and Fleming was chasing the Good Samaritan around the parking lot when New Castle City and County officers arrived and took Fleming into custody.
Fleming was booked into the Howard Young Prison on counts including kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and terroristic threatening.
Police say they're still investigating the incident, and they're asking anyone with information about it to contact Corporal Z. Sherwood at Troop 2 by calling 302.834.2620.
Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.