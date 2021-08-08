A knife-wielding man who robbed a gas station early Saturday morning is still at large, and Delaware State Police are asking for your help finding him.
The man demanded money from a clerk at the Shell station on Route 40 at Glasgow Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., police said.
The worker gave him cash from the register, and the robber took off in a white car.
Police describe the suspect as white, 20 to 25 years old, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, wearing dark clothing.
There's no surveillance photo of him, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the holdup to call Trooper Sherwood of Troop 2 at 302.834.2620.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.