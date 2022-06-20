On Monday, the country observed a national holiday that's only been federally recognized since President Joe Biden signed legislation in June 2021. That's why celebrating is so important, said Delaware Juneteenth Association co-founder Sandy Clark.
From the Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park--named after Harriet Tubman and Wilmington's own Underground Railroad host Thomas Garrett--Clark explained it's been a long journey just to have the day celebrated in Delaware, as even now America's history can take time to be discovered and disseminated.
"This is amazing, we're just totally overwhelmed. We worked really hard for this day--if you will--and we've hosted many activities during the month of June," Clark said Monday, June 20, 2022. "It was back in 1994 that we heard about Juneteenth, so it's been 28 years. Our founder...went to a conference, and the guys asked him, they said, 'What is Juneteenth?' And he was like, 'June-what?' After he found out about it, he came back to us and said Delaware has to celebrate Juneteenth."
It's the day that marks the moment the news regarding the end of slavery and the emancipation of all slaves reached those in the deepest recesses of the south, where the news had been kept from reaching Black me and women for years.
"Over two-and-a-half years later, after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, those slaves in Galveston, Texas, did not know," she said. "When General [Gordon] Granger rode into the square along with the U.S. Colored Troops, told them that they were free--finally--and read General Order No. 3. So [today] should represent freedom. It should represent our way of celebrating something that our ancestors went through so many years ago."
It's important to keep spreading the message of why Juneteenth is so important to Black culture, especially because so many children today don't know why the date is so important, or the struggle it took to bring it to reality.
Wilmington City Council President Trippi Congo urged everyone in the state to make sure they used Juneteenth's observance as a launchpad for conversation and learning.
"It's a great feeling knowing that we're able to celebrate our history. What a perfect day, I brought my children out here and my little cousin, just so they can realize the importance of celebrating our culture. A lot of times we celebrate other cultures, but it's really important that we are able to celebrate our own, as well," he said. "I think that's everything, knowing our history. Knowing the 'why,' besides having fun. It's good to have fun. We also need to know why. That's really important, that we're able to teach. That's why I brought my children, so they can understand the importance of why we're here."
It's a history, Gov. John Carney said, that many in Delaware may not realize is so rocky right here. He said it's important legislators continue to work to preserve and lift up the important heritage and culture carried with the weight of the celebration.
"We took a big step step when the legislature passed Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker's bill to require a curriculum for Black history in our in our state, within the schools," the governor said.
But then he noted a portion of Delaware's own shameful history. There were individuals enslaved in Delaware even after those in Texas learned of their freedom. Because of a loophole in both Kentucky and Delaware, the Emancipation Proclamation did not apply to slaves held here.
Slavery in Delaware did not end until the 13th Amendment was adopted--a day shy of exactly six months after Juneteenth on December 18, 1865.
"Incorporating Juneteenth's historical significance with respect to the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation to the last state, Texas back in, in 1865, Delaware and Kentucky weren't there because we fought on the Union side. The Emancipation Proclamation only applied to the states of the Confederacy," Carney said. "Slaves in Delaware weren't freed until later that year, when the 13th amendment passed, outlawing slavery in the United States in the last two states of Delaware and Kentucky. Most Delawareans don't know that history. And I think it's important that we do."