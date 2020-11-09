Saturday night was a big night for Delawareans after Delaware's own Joe Biden claimed victory as President-elect in the 2020 Election. But for one local chef, it was, perhaps, an even more memorable night.
Executive Chef Dan Tagle, 43, who's now a year-and-a-half into his third stint at Krazy Kat's at the Inn at Montchanin, was asked to put together a menu on the fly for a victory celebration for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her family. The California senator had been staying at the Inn at Montchanin. Tagle said he was surprised.
"I knew they were going to be down at the Riverfront, so I assumed that they were probably going to do something at the Westin or somewhere closer to them," he said. "It was completely out of the blue. One of her people had called me at 4:30 p.m. and just wanted [me] to put a menu together."
Putting together a banquet for more than a dozen people at the last-minute is no easy task, especially coupled with an overbooked dinner service. But Tagle was up for the challenge, providing a fresh, farm-to-table experience.
"They wanted salmon, and I just didn't have enough in-house," he told WDEL in an interview. "I didn't want to take away from diners, my guests inside, so I compromised--'hey, how about halibut? I just got some in.' I had some beef short ribs in house...rice was a big thing; they were wanting rice all week, so I put together a rice pilaf; the burrata salad was a request. They've been loving my deviled eggs all week, just eating 'em up, so I threw a tray together," he said. "I literally in 15 minutes put together a banquet for 30 people. It's what chefs do, we figure things out."
Then, more people showed up, and he got a call at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
"'We need more food.' I was like oh, Christ," he said. "I was like look, I can do asparagus; I can do rice, you have to give me creative control on the rest. I can't duplicate what I gave you. Short ribs are a three-hour cook time, I can't throw that together in five minutes. She's like 'Do what you've got. Send some stuff over; we're hungry.' I literally in 15 minutes time, put together a banquet for 30 people.
Tagle has cooked for a lot of celebrities and politicians over the years, but this one felt different.
"I don't get star struck typically...but this one kind of got me a little bit," he said.
As a father of three daughters, he said meeting Harris was a special moment, one where she spoke about the importance of family.
Harris told Tagle: "Family is important to me, I always want to have dinner with my family, and it's been hard lately. To be able to sit down with my family to this amazing food means the world."
"For me, just to have that experience to share with them, I think that's what the started the 'oh my God, that's the vice president," Tagle said. "For her to take the time to say something, she's the vice president. She could have just been like--'thanks go away.' That, to me, that was an awesome moment in my life, just gosh, this person took the time to personally thank me. I made the point that my daughter's going to lose it when dad tells them that I met Kamala Harris [and she said] 'let's give them a photo.'"