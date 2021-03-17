State Senator Jack Walsh (D-Dist. 9) tried during a Senate Labor Committee meeting Wednesday to cut off at the pass what he felt were unfair comparisons to his Senate Bill 15, which would gradually raise the Delaware minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, and the way things used to be.
"The economic health of this nation turns on a core proposition: if you put in a hard day's work, you will earn a fair day's wage to put food on the table and keep a roof over your head," the Stanton senator said. "Even without the pandemic Delaware's minimum wage has not kept pace with the rising cost of rent, childcare costs, prescriptions, and groceries. When people my age remember the $5 an hour they made working at an ice cream stand or whatever job they did in their youth, they fail to compute that that's the equivalent of $20 an hour today. Put simply, the minimum wage has lagged behind the cost of living for more than a generation, and too many Delawareans are being left behind."
The bill saw split support, both in the committee and from public commenters. Despite Walsh's attempts to head off comparisons to an outdated wage system, he still had that exact argument brought up.
"I am a small business owner, so that means, I do sign the front of paychecks. I hear many here that only sign the back of paychecks. Of course they're going to be for higher wages," said Jason Dean. "When I started 30 years ago, minimum wage was $5."
The bill would increase wages in the First State gradually over several years, breaking down to:
- $10.50 per hour in 2022
- $11.75 per hour in 2023
- $13.25 per hour in 2024
- $15 per hour in 2025
"Obviously, it's no surprise to you, I disagree," said southern Kent County Senator Colin Bonini (R-District 16). "I think what we're going to end up doing is reducing opportunity for folks...I think it's especially difficult at this time when many of our lower-income earners are just getting hammered because of COVID."
If the bill passed, Bonini said he believed the people who need the opportunity of their first, entry-level job are going to be the ones who pay the price, as higher wages meant, in his opinion, companies would seek more qualified employees to match the pay.
Vice Chair of the Labor Committee, Delaware City-area state Senator Nicole Poore (D-Dist. 12) said there's never an opportune time to talk abut increasing the minimum wage, but the argument needs to be about a "living wage, livable wage," and not just in terms of an hourly rate.
"We're talking about how to secure someone at a level that they can afford to pay their rent, their mortgages, their car payments. The one thing I am glad about is that we are having this conversation," she said. "This gives us an opportunity to reset; open the conversation about what we can do for the people that are working in the state of Delaware."
Delaware United's Dustyn Thompson echoed Poore's sentiment about timing, and said that sometimes, it can feel like elected officials never seem to think there's a "right time" to talk about an increase.
"We hear the same thing every time we have this conversation. 'Now's not the time because of this reason, or that reason.' It seems like it's really never the time to help those who make the least in Delaware," Thompson said. "No one, though, should be working full-time--or, in most cases, over full-time--and still have to rely on these [social aid] programs. That shows that the time has long passed to get our wages up to a living wage."
One dissenting voice among public commenters, Carrie Leishman of the Delaware Restaurant Association, explained her stance against the bill, but also appeared indignant that the entire process seemed like a meaningless formality.
"To those of you who are on participating at this hearing alongside me to oppose Senate Bill 15, your testimony and voice today, they matter very little. Unfortunately, this is not a conversation, as this bill is already scheduled for the Senate on the agenda [for Thursday, March 18], and I'm sorry that some members will discount your voice today," she said. "Now's not the time, this bill is too steep, and comes when restaurants are not even in recovery...We are at half-capacity, and we're losing money every day. We still have 10,000 restaurant workers unemployed, and their voices matter, because they are not making minimum wage right now. They're making zero."
But Alyssa Bradley from the Delaware Poor People's Campaign, said that argument is invalid. Businesses that can't afford to pay their employees at a level which sustains life outside the job don't deserve to continue operating.
"We understand the plight of small businesses. But if a business cannot survive with this raise of minimum wage, then what they're asking Delaware and the federal government to do is subsidize their poor and unsustainable business practices," Bradley said. "It is not the job of the state to provide needs that you should be meeting as employers. That should be a last resort. People should be able to make a living wage with their job."
The bill was ultimately released from committee and was reported as ready for consideration for a hearing on the full Senate floor. On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, it was already listed on the Senate agenda for March 18.
Read the entirety of Senate Bill 15 here: