More than half of Delaware's hotel rooms have been unclaimed this year, as the pandemic continues to take a brunt on the lodging industry.
That's the message from William Sullivan, board member of the Delaware Hotel & Lodging Association.
After starting January and February with fairly steady occupancy rates compared to the last four years, March dropped 20%, and April and May were both down 30% off of their 2019 rates in Delaware.
31.1% of Delaware hotel rooms were filled in April, that's down from 61.3% in April 2019, while May went from 65.9% to 33.9%.
As of the September numbers, Delaware is at 46.8% occupancy for the year, compared with 60-63% in the first nine months of the past four years.
Sullivan said a major part of their customer base has vanished, for now.
"Business travelers have essentially stopped travelling. Business meetings, conferences, trade shows have essentially disappeared in Delaware."
Unfilled rooms means lost revenue, and Sullivan said lodging owners have had to make tough decisions.
"We've unfortunately had to release a lot of staff. Some of the hotels are on the verge of closing because the federal money that was allocated early in the pandemic has run out."
Delaware did see a slight increase in occupancy over the summer, boosted by Sussex County picking up in activity during the beach season, but historically they begin to end down in the last four months of the year, before hitting their winter doldrums.
Sullivan said their group have seen trends in what the few people who are looking to travel right now are looking for in a hotel.
"They want to know what the hotels are doing to provide safe accommodations, safe dining, and if there's retail, safe shopping."
"My advice to people is research where you're going, look at their website to see what precautions they're taking, look at some traveler's reviews like TripAdvisor or Google, get some feedback on the property, and find out which ones are providing a safe environment to travel in, and those are the ones I'd look at first."
Sullivan said Delaware's lodging properties are adhering to CDC guidelines for cleanings and sterilizations between visits.
As Delaware comes out of its traditionally busiest time of the year, the next few months appear critical to whether a Delaware hotel's no-vacancy sign means full, or closed.