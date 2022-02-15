Chuck Klous estimated he drove well over 1,000 miles to watch his son Matt compete in indoor track this season, but for many parents, they won't even have that option this weekend.
The DIAA announced they will hold their 2022 Indoor State Championships in Maryland for the 8th time in the past 9 years when they travel to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne on Saturday.
Klous describes the reason succinctly.
"The state of Delaware does not have a flat track, a banked track, or any sort of facility in which our kids can compete."
Soon after the DIAA held their 2013 Indoor Track championship at the University of Delaware's Field House, the former home of the Delaware basketball programs was converted into a indoor turf facility, allowing a multitude of Delaware's athletics programs, including football, a dry place to practice on rainy days.
Left out to dry was Delaware's high school indoor track community, which now only has a 4-lane track at Tower Hill available, otherwise, they need to pack their bags in a way Klous said isn't duplicated in the country.
"We are the only state that sanctions an indoor track state championship that does not have a 200m oval. Even places like Connecticut and Rhode Island have ovals, we do not."
Delaware held the championship from 2014-2020 at the Prince Georges Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, Maryland, in the shadow of the Washington Commanders' FedEx Field, before electing to hold an outdoor "Polar Bear" meet at Dover High School last March.
When asked why the DIAA wasn't returning to Landover or going outdoor this year, the DIAA office offered this response:
"DIAA and DIAA Indoor Track Committee after learning late December that the original site location (Prince Georges Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, MD) for DIAA 2022 Indoor Track Championships would no longer be available to conduct indoor track meets, the committee met to discuss options. The DIAA Track Committee decided on an outdoor Polar Bear Meet as in 2021 but would explore other indoor venues. Other facilities considered were either not available, had COVID policies which would eliminate athletes, placed an unfair burden on some teams or presented issues with obtaining officials. With coaches, officials, athletes and staff in the UMES facility, no available bleachers or area for spectators presented a logistical concern to conduct the meet. DIAA and DIAA Track Committee opted on the UMES facility to conduct the indoor track meet. The decision we understand is not favorable for all but DIAA and DIAA Track Committee wanted to have the meet indoors and not have to rely on favorable weather conditions for an outdoor meet in February."
The Hytche Athletic Center at UMES does have a 6-lane track, but they have to pull the basketball bleachers all the way back for them to be exposed, meaning there is no suitable location for spectators.
It's those kind of limitations that have sent Delaware schools scrambling.
Delaware teams have had to frequent Mid-Atlantic venues such as Ocean Breeze on Staten Island and the Armory on Manhattan in New York, and the Virginia Beach SportsPlex.
"More than half of the teams in Delaware are rising before dawn to travel anywhere from 2-5 hours to compete, and it's very difficult to compete at your best when waking up at 4:30 or 5:00 in the morning," Klous said.
That's why Klous is President of Indoor Track Delaware, a group that is hoping to bring a facility to the first state looking to mirror projects in either Virginia Beach or Birmingham, Alabama where tracks combine with wrestling, volleyball, or other sports to create a year-round travel sports destination.
Klous said if Delaware can get a 200m oval with seating for at least 2,500 people, it would fill a void that goes from Staten Island to the Tidewater of Virginia.
"There are no indoor tracks in Philadelphia, and the Public League in Philly has their indoor championships at the Armory in Manhattan. If built in Delaware, we'll be an attractive destination for neighboring states as well."
There are two proposed models, a single-arena where a banked track could be lowered and allow wrestling and other sports to compete, or a layout similar to the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington where there would be the arena, and then a wrestling or basketball court area attached.
According to an fiscal analysis conducted by Victus Advisors on behalf of ITD, the single arena would cost about $15 million, while the double option would come in near the $29.7 million mark.
Salesianum's Abessinio Stadium, which opened in 2020, cost $25 million.
"It comes down to the political will on the part of stakeholders in the state to see that the kids deserve it, and that it makes great economic sense for the State of Delaware, ITD's Greg Wilson told WDEL. "It's our comparative advantage, we can fill up hotel rooms in the wintertime, and all year round."
Their study believes they could create between $41.3 to $58 million in annual economic impact, including over 500 jobs.
Whether Indoor Track Delaware is ultimately successful won't matter for the parents of DIAA athletes this weekend, who will be left to hope the NFHS Network stream is quality enough to cheer their athletes on, while they are in another state determining Delaware's champions.