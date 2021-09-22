Lancaster Pike Delayed Fatal

New Castle County, Delaware State Police, and DelDOT workers at the scene of a fatal car crash that was discovered Wednesday morning

 Mike Phillips

The remains of the driver of a stolen car that crashed off of Lancaster Pike has been identified by Delaware State Police as 38-year old Gregory Wright of Bear.

The wreck was discovered on September 8, 2021, by an excavating crew working at the site of the former Delaware National golf course north of Hercules Road.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) determined the car was westbound on Lancaster Pike when it missed a curve, ran off the road, and crashed into a wooded area.

Investigators have not been able to determine when the crash occurred.

The car was reported stolen in Wilmington on August 11th.

The remains found in the car had been turned over to the state medical examiner at the time to determine the identity. 

