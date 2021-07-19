Two people were shot at a Dover-area hookah lounge early Monday morning after a crowd opened fire in the parking lot, according to Delaware State Police.
According to authorities, troopers dispatched to the Crystal loft Hukkah Lounge at 1156 South Bay Road around 1:20 a.m. on July 19, 2021, found the two victims and additionally located four vehicles struck by gunfire.
Following a large party at the establishment, police said they determines an unknown number of suspects fired more than 50 rounds in the parking lot of the lounge and of Tony's Auto, just south of the lounge.
A 28-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were struck by gunfire while fleeing the scene, police said. Both arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle and were treated for minor injuries and released.
There was no suspect information available.
Anyone with information regarding this active and ongoing investigation is urged to contact Delaware State Police Det. Jason Sydnor at 302.694.4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.