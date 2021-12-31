Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Southern Chester County, Pennsylvania, will close its doors at the end of the day on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Tower Health announced earlier this month that a sale for both Jennersville and Brandywine Hospital had fallen through.
Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville will close at the end of January, 2022.
With the closure of Jennersville, patients needing emergency care will now have three hospital ER options:
- Union Hospital in Elkton, about 17 miles south of Jennersville
- Christiana Hospital, about 19 miles southeast of Jennersville
- Chester County Hospital in West Chester, more than 20 miles east
Dr. Ken Silverstein, Chief Physician Executive at ChristianaCare, said they recognize the important role Jennersville Hospital played for many people in southeastern Pennsylvania and the surrounding area.
"As we continue to invest in health care services throughout the region, including our hospital campuses in Cecil County, Maryland, and Newark and Wilmington, Delaware, we anticipate that we will be able to meet many of those needs," said Silverstein. "We hope that our neighbors who relied on Jennersville Hospital will find a new health care home at ChristianaCare."
Jennersville Hospital was a 63-bed facility that moved to its current location in 1959 as West Grove Community Hospital.
According to Tower Health's web site, the hospital traces its origins to a 5-bed clinic in the childhood home of Dr. William Ewing over a century ago, and it played a vital role during the 1918 Spanish Influenza outbreak.