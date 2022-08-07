He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery.
State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
He chose the same numbers for the 5 white balls in all 10 games, but picked different Powerball numbers for each one.
In 9 of the games, he matched 4 white balls, and with the 3-times Powerball multiplier, he won $2700.00.
In the 10th game, he matched 4 white balls and the Powerball, and the same multiplier boosted his winnings to $150,000.00.
The winner said he was "in shock" when he checked his ticket online, but then told his wife it was time to celebrate.