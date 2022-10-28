Laurel High School announced that the general public will not be permitted to attend tonight's football game against Seaford.
In a statement released on social media, Laurel said they learned of "credible intelligence from law enforcement", and made the decision to close the game to all spectators except Laurel's parents.
Among those not permitted to attend will be any Seaford parents or guardians, who will be forced to take in the game either on local TV or on the radio.
Laurel said their own band and cheerleaders will also not be in attendance tonight.
"We regret that this action had to be taken for such a highly anticipated game, however, the safety of our students and community members remains our utmost priority," the statement from Laurel Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore wrote.
A reason why Seaford's community would not be permitted to attend was not included in the statement.
Laurel would clinch the Class 1A-2 District title with a victory in the game, both teams have already clinched playoff spots.