Laurel's Kylse Wilson rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs held off Saint Elizabeth 28-13 to repeat as the 2022 DIAA Class 1A State Champions.
Owen Chaffinch recovered a fumble on the opening play, and Laurel turned that into a Xavier Limehouse 29-yard touchdown four plays later.
The lead doubled early in the second quarter on a 13-yard run by Tate Walls.
Saint Elizabeth fought back with an 86-yard drive to end the half, with slot receiver Chris Caracter throwing a pass to Thomas Schiavoni for 22 yards to make it a 14-7 game at the half.
Both teams had long drives in the third quarter that were stopped in opponents territory, and then the defenses traded three-and-outs.
Saint Elizabeth appeared to have the game tied after Cole Soto found Caracter on a 37-yard wheel route and made extra point, but Laurel was judged offsides negating the kick, and then Patrick Belle blocked the second atttempt to keep the game at 14-13.
Laurel then marched 54 yards finishing with a Kylse Wilson 4-yard touchdown to extend the advantage to 21-13.
Saint Elizabeth's hopes were dashed when Demontra Smith recovered a fumble for a 45-yardtouchdown with 36 seconds left.
Laurel rushed for 288 yards in the game, and held Saint Elizabeth's Quasim Benson to 65 yards on 19 carries.
Laurel will now head to 2A next season, while Saint Elizabeth will stay in 1A, but need to replace their entire offensive line and several key skill position players, including Benson and Caracter.