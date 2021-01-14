A 19-year-old Delaware man was charged with shooting another 19-year-old man in the back at the Christiana Mall earlier this week, New Castle County Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, an investigation started when the victim arrived via private vehicle at an area emergency room. An investigation revealed a number of Sussex County residents were headed to the Christiana Mall, where police said surveillance video showed Raesheed Deshields, of Laurel, shooting the man in the back while both were seated in a Hyundai Genesis on Tuesday, January 12, 2020.
A semiautomatic handgun was recovered from another vehicle at the scene, police said. Deshields was charged with felony first-degree assault and felony possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $120,000 secured bond.