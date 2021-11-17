A Laurel man was arrested after a multi-month investigation into firearm purchases for those not allowed to own guns.
Delaware State Police said 24-year-old Keyon Eley of Laurel purchased 38 weapons they believe were destined for those prohibited from buying them between August 2020 and March 2021.
An illegal purchase of a weapon to be given to others is known as a straw purchase.
The investigation continued until November 3, when Eley was arrested in Laurel, while in possession of one of the firearms.
Eley was charged with 68 felony firearm charges, and was sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on $136,000 secured bond.
Wilmington and Dover Police, along with the ATF, Delaware State Police, and Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement were involved in the investigation.