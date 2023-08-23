A 40-year old Laurel man is under arrest and charged with robbing the Oasis Truck Stop on Sussex Highway early on the morning of Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Troopers were sent to the truck stop around 2 a.m. where an employee said the suspect put his hand in his pocket and threatened to shoot the cashier.
The suspect fled with cash and cigarettes.
Seaford Police then responded to the M&T Bank on Sussex Highway around 9 a.m. for a robbery involving the same suspect.
Furlow was arrested around 3 p.m. when Laurel Police responded to a medical call at Hollybrook Farms Apartments and found him inside the apartment.
Furlow is being held on $62,000 bond at Sussex Correctional Institution.