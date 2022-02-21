A Laurel man was fatally shot in a parking lot near the Seaford McDonalds on Sunday night, according to police.
Delaware State Police said the Seaford Police Department responded to a strip mall at 1252 Norman Eskridge Highway at about 8:59 p.m. on February 20, 2022, where they found a 31-year-old Laurel man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit then assumed the investigation, and they believe the victim was in the nearby McDonalds parking lot when he encountered a group of people also in the drive-thru.
Both groups then moved to the strip mall's parking lot just down the street, where police believe the Laurel man was shut, before the suspects fled the scene.
Police did not provide any suspect information.